Illinois stopgap budget to end as 2017 begins

MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) – As the clock winds down on 2016 Illinois’ stopgap budget also comes to a close.

The stopgap measure was agreed upon by lawmakers as a temporary solution. They were unable to come to a full budget before adjourning for 2016 earlier this month. There state has been without a budget since July 1, 2015.

Like many social service agencies, Mercer County Family Crisis Center in Aledo are doing what they can to stay open.

“We’ve planned, we’ve saved we’ve worked hard and we will continue to see clients as we always have,” said the center’s Executive Director Marla Reynolds.

She said the crisis center has been fortunate despite the state having no budget for the past year and half.

“We do receive our federal money that we get as [Victims of Crime Act] funding recipients and we’re getting out money from the Attorney’s General grant,” Reynolds said.

But two thirds of the center’s money does come from the state.

“Until recently domestic violence programs were led to believe that they were involved in that stopgap budget, the social service money,” Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds the center has billed the state for nearly 80 thousand dollars but has not been reimbursed since the new fiscal year began.

“There is allocation of money for domestic violence, but it won’t go through until the entire Illinois state budget is passed,” Reynolds said.

As a new year is rung in, the stopgap budget will end. Now Mercer County Family Crisis Center and other agencies will wait for lawmakers to come back to work, and hopefully come to an agreement.

“I think there are a lot of people who need to grow up and I say that probably at risk but that’s really the way I feel about it,” Reynolds said.

Illinois lawmakers reconvene on Jan. 9. Illinois’ 100th General Assembly Inauguration is Jan. 11.