Muscatine County murder-for-hire suspect, no stranger to charges

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — A North Liberty, Iowa man was charged with three counts of attempted murder in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren says that 36-year-old Justin Dewitt was already in the Muscatine County Jail. He was being held on charges out of Johnson County, Iowa, of four counts of attempt to commit murder and four counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Ostergren says Dewitt’s Johnson County charges were filed June 27, 2016. The criminal complaints in that case allege that Dewitt sought the murder of two adults and two children.

For his current charges, officials allege Dewitt sought to murder an Iowa Department of Public Safety special agent, an adult male, and an adult female.

Dewitt’s bond was set at $750,000. The court scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 9, 2017, at 9 a.m. He remained in the Muscatine County Jail where he was placed in administrative segregation.