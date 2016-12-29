New laws in 2017 for Illinois drivers

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) — With a new year comes new laws and 2017 won’t be any different. The Illinois State Police sent out a list of a few new laws that legislators hope will affect the habits of Illinois drivers. The new laws go into effect on January 1, 2017.

In an effort to protect first responders, Scott’s Law, the “Move Over” law, requires that motorists slow down or change lanes when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated. Beginning in 2017 this law will also apply to any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated. If you see flashing lights ahead, please move over or slow down.

When entering a work or school zone, you need to eliminate distractions and make sure you are driving at the posted speed limit. If you decide to speed through a work or school zone after the first of the year, you may end up in jail. Speeding 26 miles per hour or more, but less than 35 miles per hour, is now a Class B misdemeanor, and 35 miles per hour or more in excess of the posted work or school zone speed limit is now a Class A misdemeanor. This law became effective January 1, 2016, and is being emphasized now for greater public awareness.

If you have been convicted of driving without insurance and you still choose to drive without insurance, your vehicle could be impounded the next time you’re stopped by the police. The law now requires officers to tow your vehicle if you have been convicted of driving without insurance within the prior 12 months and you are receiving another citation for driving without insurance.

“The new year usually brings new resolutions and goals,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “In 2017 the ISP resolves to continue to work towards strengthening safe driving habits for motorists on Illinois roadways. Our goal is to reduce serious traffic crashes through education and enforcement,” he continued.