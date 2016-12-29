Partial budget ends with new year; Illinois deal not near

Associated Press Published:
Illinois Money Budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The temporary Illinois budget plan agreed to last summer expires with the new year. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly have hardly talked about how to replace it.

Elementary and high school funding continues through June. Billions more gets spent because it’s court-ordered or is automatically renewed annually.

But money for state operations, human services and higher education dries up.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly says Democrats must “break from” House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago or “force a crisis and higher taxes.” Madigan opposes Rauner’s desire to change laws to strengthen business and weaken unions as part of a fiscal deal.

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown says Rauner needs to lay out his plan and his spending priorities to be debated.

The Legislature returns Jan. 9.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s