PHOTOS: Quad Cities organ donor honored at Tournament of Roses parade, family shares experience

PASADENA, Calif. (KWQC) — Sgt. Leevon Ritter, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, passed away on May 22, 2012. Before he passed, Leevon made the decision to become an organ donor. That decision went on to save the lives of four others.

Because of his donation, Leevon was selected to be one of 60 organ donors being honored at the 2017 Tournament of Roses parade. The Donate Life float will be in the parade on Monday, January, 2, 2017, and features flora-graphs of the honorees.

Leevon’s mother, Barb Ritter, traveled to Pasadena, California to be a part of the event. Leading up to the parade, organizers held receptions and meetings between organ donor families, organ donor recipients, and living donors.

Barb shared her experience with us by sending photos from Pasadena.

“As a donor family it is sometimes hard to not be angry and ask why. Then I look at these smiling faces and meet the beautiful people that have received life saving organs and realize each life has a significant impact and only God knows the ‘whys’ that we ask.”

GALLERY: Donate Life event in advance of the 2017 Tournament of Roses parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Quinn Leevon at the cemetery before our trip to visit her uncle and name sake. Having dinner in Pasadena after a long day. Display at the Donate Life event. Display at the Donate Life event.