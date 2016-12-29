Relative of Bellevue man killed on Christmas day speaks out

Bellevue, IA (KWQC) Police are calling a suspicious death a homicide now in Bellevue. 59-year old James Remakel was found dead in his home on Christmas day with multiple sharp edge entries to his body, according to autopsy results. In a town of just over 2,000 people, the river town isn’t used to hearing of tragic incidents like this. But Thursday night, just days after the death of Remekal, his cousin, Peggy Hayes speaks out.

“We knew him, I mean it wasn’t something that he was just a kid in town, he was our family and friend of ours, and he’s going to be missed a lot,” said Hayes. “And to tell you the truth it was the first time in ever, that I was scared to come to work this morning.The thing I want most of all is for them to catch who did it, I mean Jim had some strange ways in his life but he didn’t deserve to be killed.”

According to his obituary, Remakel worked in construction and was talented mechanic. His funeral will be tomorrow in Bellevue.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Bellevue Police: (563) 872-4545