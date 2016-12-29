Religious artifacts found in ashes of Loras College building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – Maintenance workers cleaning up a Loras College building that was devastated by a fire have found a box filled with religious items, including a prayer asking St. Agatha to specifically protect the building from burning.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2hx1Ecj ) reports the north building of the Visitation Complex caught fire in March after being struck by lightning. No one was injured in the massive blaze, but the more than 125-year-old building was deemed a total loss and is slated for demolition.

Loras maintenance workers recently retrieved the cross that long adorned the complex. In it, they found a small copper box filled with religious statuettes, prayer cards, medallions, a rosary and the prayer to St. Agatha.

Michael Gibson, archivist at the Center for Dubuque History at Loras, says the prayer was “prophetic.”