Scott Co. Sheriff Conard gets ready to retire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The new year will bring a new sheriff in Scott County. Longtime sheriff, Dennis Conard is retiring next week. When asked by TV-6, he reflected on his 43 years of service in the sheriff’s department.

“I did not foresee a 43-year career,” Conard joked.

“It’s been great. Public service is one of the best fields that one can take part in, especially service to public in the law enforcement field, where we see the very best and the very worst of people,” Conard added.

Conard says he started working in law enforcement as a volunteer for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department Posse while still in college. His last day is Tues., Jan. 3, 2017.

Tim Lane was elected to take Conard’s place.