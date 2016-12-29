Scott County Democrats to Hold Special Convention

By Published:
**FILE** Shown in this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, file photo is State Rep. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) –  A date is set for a special convention to pick a candidate to run for State Representative Jim Lykam’s house seat.   

The Scott County Democrats say they will meet on Thursday, January 5th at the UFCW Hall, 2411 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport.  Doors open and registration will begin at 6:30 p.m.  

Lykam was just re-elected to his house seat in November, but then ran for State Senator Joe Seng’s seat.  Seng passed away in September.  

Lykam just won that special election for Seng’s seat on December 27th.    

 

 

