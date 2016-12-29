Signature seasonal drinks

Chad Bliss, Wine & Spirits manager at the Avenue of the Cities Hy-Vee in Moline, shows how to dress up classic holiday drinks for a New Years Eve party.
Pumpkin spice eggnog
+ caramel sauce (for rim)
+ 1.5 oz. brandy
+ 2.5 oz. eggnog
+ pinch of pumpkin pie spice
Blackberry-rosemary sparkler
+ granulated sugar (for rim)
+ 1 tbsp. grenadine
+ 4 oz. champagne
+ rosemary sprig for garnish
Snowball martini
+ granulated sugar or shredded coconut (for rim)
+ 1 oz. vanilla vodka
+ 2 oz. coconut rum
+ 1/2 oz. cream of coconut