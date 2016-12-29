Signature seasonal drinks

Paula Sands Live

Chad Bliss, Wine & Spirits manager at the Avenue of the Cities Hy-Vee in Moline, shows how to dress up classic holiday drinks for a New Years Eve party.

 

Pumpkin spice eggnog

+ caramel sauce (for rim)

+ 1.5 oz. brandy

+ 2.5 oz. eggnog

+ pinch of pumpkin pie spice

 

Blackberry-rosemary sparkler

+ granulated sugar (for rim)

+ 1 tbsp. grenadine

+ 4 oz. champagne

+ rosemary sprig for garnish

 

Snowball martini

+ granulated sugar or shredded coconut (for rim)

+ 1 oz. vanilla vodka

+ 2 oz. coconut rum

+ 1/2 oz. cream of coconut

