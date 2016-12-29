Uber driver warns riders of changes ahead of New Years Eve

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- According to the Iowa State Patrol nearly 100 fatalities occur each year as a result of intoxicated driving. Ahead of the New Years weekend, law enforcement is urging everyone to keep safety a top priority. Trooper Dan Loussaert, said multiple agencies will work together throughout the state looking for impaired drivers Saturday evening.

“The big focus this weekend will be intoxicated drivers and hopefully keeping them out of the roadways,” said Loussaert. “Unfortunately if people are making bad choices we will be taking them off of the road so they don’t endanger themselves or hurt anybody else.”

Many will turn to ride services, such as taxis or Uber to ensure a safe ride home. However, Uber drivers warn that recent changes to the app may be misleading. Driver, Darren Low, said the change has aggravated drivers the last few months.

“I’ve had people get in my car and they don’t realize that it is a surge,” Low said. “What will happen is that at the end of the trip they will see the price because they weren’t aware of the total fare price and how to look that up.”

In June, Uber changed it’s policy so that riders will no longer be able to see the “surge” rate. Instead, the Uber app will calculate before you accept how much it costs based on the distance, time, traffic, and surge pricing. Low advises all riders to make sure that they agree with the price before agreeing to the service. Q.C. Chauffeurs, Quad Cities Yellow Checker Cab, and Dana’s Cabs are a few other ride services available in the Quad Cities.