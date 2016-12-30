Bettendorf Family gives foster child a permanent home

Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) Foster care became “home” for nearly 200 children in Muscatine, Scott, and Clinton counties in 2015. But one couple has given one of their foster kids a permanent home. A mother who battled Uterine cancer for 6 years and losing the ability to have kids of her own – Alyssa Valdez-Quinlan didn’t give up. She and her husband, Jesse, opened up their home to foster kids in may, but now they finally have the chance to call this child their own, they say it’s the best gift they could ask for.

After months of giving their foster child tons of love and toys to play with, just days after Christmas, the Quinlan gave their new son the best gift of all, a permanent home.

“Well first of all I was excited and second of all I was relieved, because when you have foster kids there’s no guarantee how long they’re going to be with you.” said Alyssa.

Their son, who was born premature, it was eventually placed into foster care for 7 months. Jesse and and Alyssa say it only felt right to bring him into their lives.

I know we only met him in may, but from then on, we fell in love.” said Valdez-Quinlan.

Both parents say opening up your home to a child in need is something many people should consider, because it will change their lives forever.

“If you have the heart for people, and you have that little extra room and that little extra time please do it, because a kid needs it.”