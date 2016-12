(NBC) – A new study shows many American’s aren’t shelling out big bucks for a lavish New Year’s Eve.

A study by WalletHub shows 83 percent of Americans spend less than $200 on New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The study finds, of those celebrating, 48 percent plan to ring in the new year at home.

100 million Americans will travel, and the vast majority are planning to drive to their New Year’s destination.

20 percent will celebrate at a friend’s house.