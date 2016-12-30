Feds break up fraudulent investment scheme; Savanna woman among six indicted

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) — Federal authorities have charged six individuals with running a fraudulent international investment scheme. One of those arrested lives in the Q.C.A. The FBI arrested Rachel Gendreau of Savanna, Illinois on December 12th. She’s out on bond, awaiting a court hearing in New York in early January.

A grand jury indicted Gendreau on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft for her participation in this investment scheme. Federal authorities said Gendreau acted as a broker. They said she recruited investors to put their money into an investment supposedly run by the New York Federal Reserve and backed by the U.S. government.

Federal authorities said there is no such fund, instead the feds accused these six of running a flat-out scam, and stealing over $50 million from investors across the world.

TV-6 Investigates stopped by Gendreau’s home Friday afternoon. She politely declined to comment, because of the ongoing criminal case.

Court records said undercover FBI agents posed as investors and recorded phone calls and exchanged emails with Gendreau to gather evidence. The records said she made numerous misrepresentations about the investment scheme to the agents.

The government has frozen the accounts of the six people involved in this investment scheme. Court records said Gendreau received nearly $25,000 into her account at the Savanna-Thomson State Bank on December 5th as payment for her recruiting activities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York said the sales pitch promised investors would make up to $150 million on each million the investors poured in. The other five individuals have been charged with impersonating federal reserve officials, using counterfeit New York fed documents, and money laundering. Two of the six have not been caught.

Gendreau’s next court appearance is set for January 4th in New York. If convicted, she faces up to 22 years in prison.