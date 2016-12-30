Gold star family makes trip to Rose Bowl parade-UPDATE

UPDATE: Barb Ritter is in Californa with family members now, Dec. 30, 2016 and sending photos. They also are seeing some of the sights and included this comment when viewing the makeshift memorial for actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher who both suddenly died this past week.

Yesterday we walked Hollywood blvd there was never a moment that Leevon was not on my mind. I thought much about life, death and the relationship between a myself and my son. There is no closer relationship to be found (mother and child). It is the most literal definition of giving life. For 9 months my body was the life and love source for him. From my health and lifestyle choices to my emotional status it is was all absorbed by him. The process of birth is the full culmination of pain that forces mothers to share their child with the world. For the rest of his life I loved, guided and cherished him in my life. With his death this didn’t stop it just changed. When the death of a child happens it is not the end of the process of loving the child but the physical connection is broken. When organ donation occirs it another way of defining “the most literal definition of giving life”. Leevon does live on in a literal, and spiritual rhealm. I miss him terribly. This morning we will meet many other families I want to hear the stories of life of their loved ones. Pic 1 the memorials around Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. Truly symbolizes what each mother goes through not able to live after the death of her child.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) – Sgt. Leevon Ritter is one of sixty organ donors being honored at the 2017 Tournament of Roses parade. The Pleasant Valley High School graduate passed away on May 22, 2012.

His organs went to save the lives of four others and his eye and tissue donations improved the overall health of many.

His mother, Barb Ritter, says her son was an amazing young man.

“You know Leevon signed two papers, he’s one of those one percent of Americans who sign the dotted line to serve their country,” she says. “Then, he made that decision to be an organ donor.”

The Donate Life float in the Rose Bowl parade features flora-graphs of the honorees. The week leading up to the parade features meetings between other organ donor families, organ donor recipients, and living donors.

Part of the trip will be keeping Sgt. Ritter’s legacy alive. Barb Ritter says she eventually wants to create a foundation or scholarship in memory of her son.

Ritter says she believes the experience will be an emotional, but healing.

“That whole area of organ donation is kind of something that we’ll get to experience when right now we only know our piece,” she explains.

The trip to Pasadena is costly and the family has to cover all food and travel expenses themselves.

A pancake breakfast fundraiser was held Sunday morning, complete with a raffle ticket drawing.

Any additional money the family raises, they plan to donate to other organ donor families who cannot afford the trip to California for the parade.

To donate to the Ritter Family fundraiser, click here or copy and paste the link below into your web browser.

https://www.gofundme.com/honorleevon