Investigation at Cleveland Town Hall is over; no criminal charges

UPDATE: A detective with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded a criminal investigation of the Village of Cleveland, Ill. Detective Joe Bedford released a statement Fri. Dec. 30, 2016 that says after a review of documents and conferring with the Henry County State’s Attorney, they could not find any evidence to issue criminal charges.

Bedford says the investigation did determine that the Village of Cleveland was not answering Freedom of Information Act requests in a timely manner, or just not answering them at all. That issue has been forwarded to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for further review.

Bedford says they received a complaint of money being spent without board approval, but he was able to find approval in the meeting minutes.

Another complaint involved city employees being paid without board review of time sheets. Bedford says he could not find any employment records. He was was told by the mayor that the employees sign a notepad located at the mayor’s home. Bedford suggests a better system for time card documentation.

UPDATE: We’ve learned that detectives were looking for meeting minutes and employment records. The investigation is expected take about a week to conduct and the results will be sent to the state’s attorney for review.

CLEVELAND, Ill (KWQC) – A police presence could be seen at the Cleveland Town Hall. We went to check and have learned of an investigation. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, they received citizen complaints about the possible misuse of finances.

On Fri., Aug. 12, 2016, deputies carried out a search warrant. They seized a few documents, including minutes from meetings.

They say it is part of an ongoing investigation and that the Village of Cleveland and the Mayor are cooperating.

Officers from the Colona Police Department were also at the scene, but they are not involved in the investigation.