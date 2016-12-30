Police make arrests in marijuana grow operation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Three people have been arrested in a drug raid that involved police as well as agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Gang Task Force.

According to a news release, detectives seized over 800 marijuana plants worth about $2.5 million dollars from where two of the suspects worked, the QC Honey Do in the 900 block of Rolff St. as well as a home on Indiana St. where two of the suspects lived.

The three people arrested are:

Shawn Manning, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, tax stamp violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

31-year old Lester Monkus is charged with possession with intent to distribute and tax stamp violation.

And Jessica Dorsey, 32, is also charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy and tax stamp violation.