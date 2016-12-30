Quad City Area State Rep. Elects talk Illinois budget ahead of 2017

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) – Many will lose out as Illinois’ stopgap budget expires, but not all.

Thanks to some court orders and laws school districts, the child welfare agency and debt payments will continue to be funded. But higher education and social services will once again be left in the dark.

Illinois has been without a full budget for a year and half.

Republican and democrat lawmakers haven’t been able to come to a compromise. The stopgap budget was put into place June 30. Lawmakers then put negations on hold until after the November election.

Despite local lawmakers insisting they were willing to compromise with others to pass a fully funded budget, they were unable to do so before adjourning in December.

St. Rep. Elects Mike Halpin and Tony McCombie represent parts of the Illinois Quad Cities area. Both will be part of the 100th Illinois General Assembly the group who will most likely be handed down the state’s ongoing budget issue.

McCombie, a republican, is hopeful a new group of people can bring compromise.

“I think us, the 100th general assembly I think is going to be a breath of fresh air, and I think those that have been in office longer than we have been are tired of it as well, and we are going to demand a balanced budget with reforms,” McCombie said. “And I think both sides believe that that’s what’s needed, and I believe that’s what’s going to happen.”

Halpin, a democrat, is not as optimistic.

“I do think some new faces will help,” he said. “I do have my doubts however that the governor is willing to negotiate in good faith. To this point I haven’t seen him be engaged in an actual negotiation. It has always been, ‘agree to this before, agree to these preconditions before we can even talk about the budget.’ And I really think that’s the wrong approach.”

As the budget remains in up in the air, local social service agencies like Family Resources and Mercer Co. Family Crisis Center are unsure what the New Year means for them.

Both provide help for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Come the first of the year Family Resources will lose $324,000 worth of funding, and will not be able to serve two-thirds of their clients.

Mercer Co. Family Crisis Center has already billed the state for nearly $80,000 this fiscal year. They have yet to be reimbursed, and are relying on their community to keep them fully functional.

Both State Representative Elects say they’re happy to see organizations doing what they can in difficult times, but understand the state needs to keep its promises.

“In my experience with these groups that are facing the situation they are rightly preparing for the worst, and trying to do whatever they can to manage in the absence of a budget,” Halpin said. “But at the same time it really is the obligation of the legislature and the governor to come to an agreement to make sure that some funding continues.”

“That’s the thing that I feel good about, that they’re taking the steps as well to make their businesses or their non for profit businesses work better and still be able to provide the services,” McCombie said. “Because we’re all going to have to take a hit, and I think everybody is OK with that, as long as we have a promise that we are going to have a balanced budget.”

Lawmakers will be back in Springfield on Jan. 9. with two days left in the 99th Illinois General Assembly. The 100th General Assembly beings Jan. 11.