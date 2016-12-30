Sheriff: Woman says accidental shot fatally wounded husband

ALLISON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say an Iowa man was fatally wounded when his wife’s gun discharged while they were hunting on Christmas Eve.

Butler County Sheriff Jason Johnson says in a news release that the shooting was reported a little before 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Allison. The sheriff says Kathleen Hummel, of Waverly, told deputies that she and her husband, 47-year-old Kirk Hummel, were rabbit hunting on his parents’ farm when her rifle accidentally fired.

Johnson says Kirk Hummel died before reaching a hospital.

