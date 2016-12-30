Two bomb-like explosions reported in Morrison mailboxes

Related Coverage Bomb type device explodes in Morrison family’s mailbox

MORRISON, Il. (KWQC)- Authorities in Morrison, Illinois are still working to find out what caused severe damage to both the interior and exterior of a home Tuesday night. Christina Wetzell said she and her husband heard a loud noise in the middle of the night, but thought it was premature New Year’s celebrations.

“We were just in our bed sleeping and we heard an explosion, a big boom like a fire cracker,” Wetzell said. “We thought it was just that a firecracker, and we didn’t think much of it and we went back to sleep until we found the damage in our house the next morning.”

The Wetzell’s woke up to discover the plaster on their wall was cracked and shattered on their floor. That led the couple to look outside, where they discovered their entire mailbox was obliterated into pieces with additional damage to their porch.

“I cried, I cried my eyes out, I couldn’t think of anyone who would want to do this to us.”

A family that lives eight miles north of Morrison reported a similar incident at their home. The family declined to speak on camera, but told TV6 their mailbox was also destroyed and that their neighbor heard a loud noise that evening.

The Morrison Police Department is currently investigating both incidents. They are asking anyone with more information to contact the department at (815) 772-7650.