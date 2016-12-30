UPDATED: I-280 ramp blocked due to crash

UPDATE: Police are releasing more details on the accident involving a semi and a minivan on Friday. Five people were involved in the accident, including two juveniles.  One person was transferred to Iowa City in critical condition. The roadway was reopened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday. The accident remains under investigation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Traffic is backed up at Interstate 280 and Highway 61 as emergency crews respond to a crash. We don’t have a lot of details but the Iowa Department of Transportation website says the I-280 westbound ramp is blocked due to the crash. More specifically, it says the entrance ramp Exit 6 from U.S. 61 to I-280 West is blocked.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates. In the meantime, you may want to avoid that area until the crash scene is cleared.

