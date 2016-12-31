3rd annual soccer tournament in memory of Rock Island coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – The 3rd annual Kicks for Conan soccer tournament took place all day at the St. Ambrose Athletic Complex today. The fundraiser began a few years ago in memory of former Rock Island coach Conan Dalton.

In October 2014, Dalton lost his battle to brain cancer. The same year a group of Quad City soccer players got together to host an event to raise money for families battling cancer.

Amy Kent, an organizer and close friend to Dalton, says the money raised goes to aid families who are struggling to pay medical bills.

“Money pretty much primarily goes to cancer patients in the community, preferably in the soccer community,” Kent says. “Maybe to help them out with gas cards, food things like that for their families and themselves.”

The tournament is held each weekend after Christmas. This year is the first time the tournament is held at the Ambrose ‘Bubble’.

Jon Manell, the St. Ambrose soccer coach, heard the group was having trouble finding a location. He offered up the location to ensure the event continued.

“We understood they were down a venue at the last-minute and we had the availability,” Manell says.

There were eight teams competing in the tournament today. Kent says there’s no question if Dalton were here he’d be taking part.

“If he were here today he would not be out there kicking the ball around,” says Kent. “He’d be out there coaching every single player.”

Both Mannell and Kent agree the Quad City soccer community is a strong one as evident from their support today.

“Soccer is that kind of sport, it’s very much a community-driven sport,” he says. “The Quad Cities soccer community is fantastic, it’s very close knit group.”

Kicks for Conan estimates it will raise about five thousand dollars this year. It plans to continue the event in 2017.

If you would like to find out more or donate to the cause, click this link.