Bettenforf museum hosts annual ‘Noon Year’ party

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – A nine year tradition continue today at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.

‘Noon Year’ is a celebration counting down to 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. There were confetti shakers, noise makers and the big balloon drop.

Staff said it’s a great way for families to take part in a big new year’s party.

“The kids just have a great time,” said Assistant Director Kim Kidwel. “I mean it’s a little Times Square for kids. You know the confetti drops the balloons drop and they just can’t get enough of it so it’s great.

Kidwell said the event grows each year with more families, and more entertainment.