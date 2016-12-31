Local bars host themed parties to celebrate New Year’s Eve

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — As the end of 2017 approaches, many people are out at area bars to celebrate the start of a new year.

Many businesses across the QCA are open tonight in hopes of bringing in extra money before the end of the year. Most Davenport bars are hosting parties to draw in a bigger crowd. Me & Billy hosts a party each year and owner Billy Collins said it’s becoming a yearly tradition.

“We started probably in early November, It takes awhile to get everything put together find everything that you need for one of these parties,” said Collins.

This year Collins said his family put together a disco themed party and sold tickets in advance. “Year after year we have a lot of the same people come back and participate and it it makes for a lot of fun,” said Collins.

Public House, a Davenport bar has jumped on the band wagon and is hosting a “Great Gatsby” themed party. Chelsi Goettsch, bartender, said Public House owners have been devoting all of their spare time to planning.

For bars across the area it will be all hands on deck New Year’s Eve as crews try to manage a crowded room.

“There’s four of us and so all of us kind of just work together when it’s crazy like this during the holidays and different events,” said Goettsch.

At the end of the night, all of the hard work and sweat will be worth it. “It’s fun for us when our customers come down and have a good time and at the end of the night they thank us for throwing a party like this,” said Collins.

Goettsch said for her working holidays keeps her on her toes which makes the night worthwhile.

Most area bars will be handing out champagne at midnight and staying open until 2 a.m.