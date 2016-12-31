Raceway to open for annual “HangoverFest” on New Year’s Day

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) – It’s a tradition to kick off the new year at the Cordova International Raceway. The facility will hold its annual “HangoverFest” event offering drag racing on Sunday, January 1st.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and drag racing goes from noon to 4 p.m. It costs $8 to watch and $25 to race. The race is designed for cars, trucks, and bikes with street tires. The raceway is located four miles north of Cordova on Illinois Route 84.

The pit cafe will be open and heated. For more information call (309) 654-2110 or go to www.racecir.com or check the raceway’s facebook page for any updates in the event the weather is not ideal for racing.