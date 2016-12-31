Reports of credit card fraud at Clinton gas station, has many residents asking questions

Clinton, IA (KWQC) One Clinton man says he used to go to the ‘Circle K’ gas station all the time, but now that other residents are coming forward saying their money has been stolen too, he says something needs to be done as soon as possible.

For David Brantley, his encounter with credit card fraud started 8 months ago, at the Circle K gas station located at 1530 N. Second St., while buying a few items from the store.

“Later that evening I see that there was a couple charges that were made and the more I looked into it and once it went through I was able to see exactly what they were.” said Brantley.

He says the suspiciois charges were made to a store in Florida.

“The terminals were the same terminal that did my purchase, was the same terminal that did the second purchase even though it said it was in Florida, and I though it was kind of odd. I’m from Florida, but I haven’t been back there in about 40 years.”

But he wasn’t alone, dozens of other Clinton residents were charged to places in Florida, after using them at the same Circle K. One woman claimed to have had over a thousand dollars stolen from her account.

“You know it gets flustering, it’s something people shouldn’t have to go through. It’s very frustrating and it’s hard to really know if you an go down there and use your card down there safely.” Brantely added.

He says he wants answers as soon as possible

“All I can say is I hope things aren’t the way they appear, but that’s all I can say about it, something needs to be done at least looked into more.” he said.

TV6 did reach out to the Clinton Police Department, who say they are aware of the dozens of complaints, but do not have any other information to give out at this time. The FBI is also investigating the reports of credit card fraud.