Clinton garage fire

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The Clinton Fire Department says a garage fire on Dec. 31 was a total loss.

The department was dispatched to the 600 block of 12th Ave. South around 4:30 p.m. The first unit on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a detached garage in the rear of an apartment complex.

The fire was under control in 12 minutes, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to another nearby garage.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

