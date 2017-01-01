First Quad Cities baby of 2017 arrives

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – It was a very happy new year for one Quad Cities family who welcomed a baby girl in the first hour of the New Year.

Alexis Lawrence gave birth to Lily Renee White Eagle-Martin just before 12:30 a.m. New Year’s morning.

Lily Renee came nine days early and is the first baby to be born at Unity Point Health-Trinity in Moline.

Lily Renee weighs 7 lbs 2oz and stretches 18 inches. Lawrence said her babies arrival is sure to make a great story for years to come.

“[I’ll] tell her that I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “That and there couldn’t even be a more perfect start to a new year then to have a new little one to take care of and raise.”

Lily Renee is Lawrence’s third child. She joins two sisters.