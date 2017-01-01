Hangover Fest returns to Cordova Raceway

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) – After a snowstorm caused last year’s Hangover Fest to be cancelled, this year’s races at Cordova International Raceways returned with greeted enthusiasm.

Brenda Stuart, Cordova Raceway’s office manager says there were several newcomers to the track.

“We have a lot of new faces but a lot of familiar ones,” says Stuart. “Everyone’s excited. They’re itching to get back out on the track.”

Some of those newcomers were Paul Lawyer, who has been racing since 1965 but has never been to this track.

“There’s a great bunch of people here, it’s a good facility, and I love it,” he says. “It’s just fun.”

Lawyer admits he got the racing bug and loved the adrenaline rush.

“A quarter-mile drag race, it just gets in your blood,” Lawyer says. “I hope more people do this, it’s a lot more fun than any other race I think.”

Because of his experience, Lawyer was willing to share tips to newcomers to the sport. Two of those men were the father-son duo, Justin and Jim Saunders.

Justin Saunders says he heard about Hangover Fest from a friend and decided to stop by. He thinks it’s great so many different cars can participate in the races.

“That’s the awesome part, you can go out and do whatever you want. Run with what you’ve brought,” he adds.

All the men agree they plan to return to next year’s Hangover Fest. They also plan to attend races in the spring and summer time.

Cordova Raceway is still finalizing their race schedule for this season. It will be announced in the coming weeks.