Man dies following fall at Iowa state park

By Published:
rescue ambulance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) –  A 63-year-old Ames man died Sunday, Jan. 1 after a fall at Ledges State Park, south of Boone.

According to DNR officials, the man fell approximately 60 feet from an overlook off the Lost Lake Trail at about 11:15 a.m. He was air-lifted out of the park to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man was part of an annual group hike event at the park.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing and the name of the individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s