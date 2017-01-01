DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) — A long list of resolutions comes with each new year and for many that includes a goal of losing weight.

A new year brings new business to area fitness centers. Gyms across the area are running specials to try to compete for new business. Most fitness centers are successful and see membership nearly double.

Lionel Bassett, personal trainer at Top Shape, said not of the new members will stick with it. “People tend to buy a membership and not show up after they bought the membership,” said Bassett.

He said it’s frustrating to watch clients join in January and quit in February. However if you paid for that membership in advance the gym makes money whether or not you show up. Some members do stick with it. Three years ago Jessie Themas made fitness her resolution and now is a personal trainer in Clinton.

“A few years ago, I worked really really hard to get where I am now. I didn’t always look like this a few years ago so it’s very rewarding and I like to be able to show people that it is possible,” said Themas.

She took her resolutions seriously and made a big change. “I was like that’s it I’m done. I wanted to do something different and that’s the day I started at home for couple of months and then I started at the gym,” said Themas.

As personal trainers Themas and Bassett are encouraging members to not give up this year. Bassett recommends getting a gym buddy who will hold you accountable.