Additions to Illinois laws now in effect

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – In Illinois, a new year means new laws, and some changes to some laws that are already in place.

That includes additions to “Scott’s Law” which was enacted in 2000. According to the Illinois State Police, Scott’s Law was named after Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Also known as the “Move Over” law, it requires drivers out on the roadway to slow down or change lanes when passing a stopped emergency vehicle.

As of Jan. 1, those regulations are in effect when driving by any vehicle that has their hazard lights flashing on the side of a road.

If you get caught breaking this law, you could face fines up to $10,000, and possibly the suspension of your license.

Sterling Police Lt. Jeff Mohr says this is being enforced on all roadways within his city limits.

“If our police car has its emergency lights on, it would not be unusual for another officer to be in the area and perhaps observe what was going on with other vehicles passing that police car that was on the side of the road or that’s on the side of the road and to catch those violations,” Mohr said.

Mohr says the main focus of this law is making sure everyone gets to where they need to go safely.

“What people should probably be really concerned about is not the fact that there’s a fine or their driver’s license could be suspended, but the very possibility that somebody could be severely injured or killed,” Mohr said.

Another law seeing changes is at railroad crossings.

Now, fines will double for drivers caught going around lowered railroad crossing gates, or crossing tracks when the lights are flashing.

The first offense fine for driving through warning lights or driving around railroad gates is $500. Any offense after that is $1,000.

Lt. Mohr says while Sterling’s tracks that run through city limits don’t see as much vehicle traffic, they’re taking these new laws seriously.

“It’s not always reasonable for us to have a police vehicle watching our two crossings in the locations that they are at, the unfortunate thing is often times when the police do become involved it has become too late and there’s already been an accident,” Mohr said.

This strengthened law also went into effect on Jan. 1.

Mohr says the goal of this law is to make sure all drivers both on the tracks and off of them stay safe.

For a complete list of all the new Public Acts, visit the Illinois General Assembly website.