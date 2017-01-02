Busy but safe end to the holiday travel season for drivers

INTERSTATE 80, Iowa (KWQC)- January 2nd marks the end of the holiday travel season, according to AAA. Iowa State Patrol says its been a safe holiday weekend.

Drivers traveling along Interstate 80 agree.

“Thankfully it’s been pretty light,” said Gordon Paisley. He and his family are heading back to the Chicago area after a trip to Iowa City. “Traffic has been lighter than usual and a pretty easy drive both ways.”

Benjamin K. Harrison and his family have a ten hour drive from Council Bluffs back to Michigan.

“Traffic has been pretty good today,” he said, “It’s been a little bit misty but not too much traffic, not too slick. Nice day for travel.”

Iowa State Patrol did have more troopers patrolling during the holiday weekend, but only had a few drunk driving arrests and a few minor accidents.

“Overall it was a really good weekend,” said Sgt. Scott Drechsler with the Iowa State Patrol. “It was a safe weekend out here and we could”t be happier.”

He attributes that to education.

“Education is probably the biggest part, everybody plans for this, this is a big weekend,” he said. “People look ahead and they anticipate extra patrols. So, they make good decisions and they decide not to come out and drink and drive.”

The state of Iowa hasn’t had a fatal accident on interstates since December, 27th.

 

