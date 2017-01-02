Donors to Iowa governor’s 2015 inaugural fund remain secret

The Associated Press Published:
branstad-in-new-york

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A charity controlled by Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has missed a legal deadline for disclosing the names of donors who paid for his inaugural celebration two years ago.

Tax experts say the lack of disclosure could subject the group to IRS penalties of $100 per day retroactive to Nov. 15, when the information was due.

It also means the public doesn’t know the identities of individuals and corporations who wrote checks totaling $1 million toward Branstad’s inauguration and namesake college scholarship fund. Branstad is preparing to leave office to become the next ambassador to China in the Trump administration.

Branstad spokesman Ben Hammes says the group’s accountant is still gathering information on the contributors and plans to file an amended return disclosing them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s