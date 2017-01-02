Iowa gets $5M donation for Kinnick renovation project

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Kinnick Stadium
FILE PHOTO - Kinnick Stadium

OWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A University of Iowa benefactor has donated $5 million toward the renovation of Kinnick Stadium’s north end.

The university announced Sunday, during Outback Bowl festivities in Tampa, Florida, that Ted and Deb Pacha had made a contribution to the $90 million project. In October the Board of Regents approved the project plans, which include a second deck for seating, new restrooms, expanded concourses and improved concessions. The project is expected to be finished before the 2019 season.

Ted Pacha said in a university news release that he and his wife “have a great passion for the mission of Iowa athletics and are extremely proud to take a leadership role in the Kinnick Edge Campaign.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s