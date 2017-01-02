TV sales soar ahead of Super Bowl

MOLINE, Il. (KWQC)- During big sporting events and games many turn to local restaurants and bars to root on their favorite teams. However, one local business said they benefit when fans cheer from home. Zeglin’s Home TV & Appliance said their sales spike when local teams are doing well and ahead of the Super Bowl. Store Manager, Lee Zeglin said the influx began months ago.

“November 1 is when the TV business really kicks off,” said Zegler. “November 1 starts and then it runs almost all the way through the end of January.”

Zeglin said sales have increased 12 percent since last year, with most customers purchasing televisions with screens 49-inches or larger. The store credits the sales growth partially to the Hawkeyes successful season.

“As long as there is a local team that has a lot of driving good, supportive fans,” said Zeglin. “When you have a culmination of people coming together at the house, tailgate parties, things like that really drive our TV business.

Zeglin expects the influx of sales to last until after the Super Bowl.