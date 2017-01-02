Whiteside Co. arrests 10 for underage drinking at NYE parties

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – Ten are facing underage drinking charges after deputies made arrests at two different New Year’s Eve parties Saturday night.

The first round of arrests involved five at a party in Prophetstown, Illinois at 10:39 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016.

Daniel A. Shirley, 20, and Bradley J. Hufman, 19, both of Prophetstown, were released with a notice to appear after being charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old female were also charged with unlawful consumption.

Six minutes after those arrests, deputies arrested five others at another party in Fulton, Illinois.

Michayla P. Martin, 18, of Fulton, was arrested and charged with hosting an underage drinking social.

Four minors were also arrested including two males from Clinton, Iowa, 16 and 17, a male from Lyndon, Illinois, 16, and a female from Morrison, Illinois, 17, all charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

All the minors involved in both parties were released to a parent or guardian.