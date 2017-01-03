A healthy way to find a 2017 resolution

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) – It’s not too late to pick a resolution for the new year. Whether it’s to save money or eat better, experts say there’s a healthy way to go about setting your goals.

First, be specific and make a detailed plan for yourself. When you achieve a reasonable short-term goal you’ll be more motivated to continue with intermediate or long-term resolutions. Another tip is to surround yourself with a support system.

“The path to attain a goal isn’t always linear, something we go around in circles and stuff like that. It’s okay, we make mistakes. Just maybe make the goal a little bit easier next time and then try again,” said Brandon Kutmas, a therapist with the Robert Young Center.

If you’re looking to lose a few pounds, aside from exercise and diet it’s good to begin tracking your weight at least once a week and keep a daily food journal.

Experts say paying down debt should top your list of financial resolutions for the new year, starting with bills racked up during the holidays. A consumer survey by Fidelity Investments found many Americans are including debt reduction among their top financial goals for 2017. The survey also found more are willing to make those resolutions because they are optimistic for the future.