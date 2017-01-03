Girl’s basketball coaches looking forward to IHMVCU Shootout

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – On January 7th the Augustana College Carver Center will host a girl’s basketball shootout pairing teams from Illinois and Iowa to compete. The event returns after being absent for a few years.

Coaches from both sides of the river said in a press conference today this is a great opportunity to showcase local talent and good for the sport.

Moline Head Coach Tracy SantAmour says she had a conversation with her team earlier this week about the importance of the shootout.

“Really bringing it down to the point where you know how far women’s sports have come and it’s just been a huge, huge motivation for our girls over at Moline,” says SantAmour.

Pleasant Valley Head Coach Jennifer Goetz says she thinks sometimes men’s and women’s sports are put on different pedestals.

“I think it’s great for these young ladies to get viewed in the same light as the men,” Goetz remarks. “Not just men’s basketball versus women’s basketball, it’s just basketball.”

Davenport North and Rock Island girls teams will face off in the featured match-up. Ron Obrien, North’s coach, says he thinks locally girl’s basketball has come a long way.

“Girls basketball is great in the area and it’s our opportunity to show everybody that and hopefully they come out,” he says.

Saturday’s schedule is listed below:

10:00am – Davenport West vs. Rock Island Alleman

11:45am – Davenport Central vs. Pekin

1:30pm – Bettendorf vs. Sherrard

3:15pm – Assumption vs. Geneseo

5:00pm – North Scott vs. United Township

6:45pm – Pleasant Valley vs. Moline

8:30pm – Davenport North vs. Rock Island

For more information, head to this link.