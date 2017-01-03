Guilty plea for Darrow in 2015 hit-and-run – UPDATE – Sentenced to 25 years

UPDATE: A Rock Island Co. judge sentenced Robert Darrow to a total of 25 years in prison in connection with the hit-and-run death of a couple riding a motorcycle. Darrow was sentenced to 12.5 years on one count and 12.5 years on the second count. The terms are to be served consecutively.

Darrow pleaded guilty to charges in the deaths of Dawn Korch and Kevin Diehl of Muscatine. They were struck and killed near Illinois City in May of 2015.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — The person responsible for a hit-and-run causing two deaths has pleaded guilty. Court records show 40-year-old Robert Darrow submitted the plea on Friday, October 14, 2016.

Darrow pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to report an accident, both class one felonies.

Dawn Korch, 37 and Kevin Diehl, 42 of Muscatine, Iowa were killed after Darrow’s car crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle they were on. The accident happened about a mile outside of Illinois City, Ill. on May 17, 2015.

Darrow is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9, 2016 at 2 p.m.