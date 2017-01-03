Hispanic community targeted in series of robberies and home invasions

FORT MADISON, Ia. (KWQC)- After reports of multiple home invasions and robberies in Burlington, officials in Fort Madison are now on alert. Sunday, Police Chief, Tim Sittig released a statement asking business owners and managers to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. According to Chief Sittig, many of the victims in Burlington belong to the the Hispanic community and are targeted after cashing their paychecks. In an effort to prevent the same instances from happening in Fort Madison, officials are working to spread the word.

“We’ve posted on social media, we’ve given information to our business leaders, our officers are being extra vigilant in these areas during these times, and we’re looking for suspicious people.”

Eddie Mendez is the President of LULAC, a Hispanic organization in Fort Madison, and believes members in his community are easy targets.

“If you have the same routine, you go to work and you get off of work and go cash your check, somebody is going to pick up on that,” Mendez said. “There’s a lot of bad people out there and they’re looking to pick up a fast buck.”

While law enforcement warns citizens to be on the lookout, Mendez said he is taking precautionary measures of his own.

“I’ve found myself locking my doors, changing my locks, locking my vehicle up.”

The Fort Madison Police Department urge anyone that witnesses suspicious behavior to report it immediately.