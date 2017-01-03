Komen Quad Cities announces merger with other afilliates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Some changes are being made in an organization known for its fight against breast cancer. The Susan G. Komen Quad Cities announced Tues. Jan. 3, 2016 that it is merging with other chapters to create the Komen Greater Iowa.

It combines the Quad Cities, Des Moines and Siouxland offices to serve the state’s 99 counties. And, even though it’s new name says Iowa, the organization will continue to serve Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois as well as counties in Nebraska and South Dakota.

The main administrative office will be located in Des Moines and will also have offices and staff in the Quad Cities and Siouxland.

Officials say they made the decision as a way to increase “efficiency and stewardship.”