Muscatine looking to become hot spot for tourists

Muscatine, IA (KWQC) City leaders there say they want to become an international hot-spot for tourism. It all started with one person who sees Muscatine as a draw for people of Chinese heritage and culture. Glad Cheng is a Chinese born millionaire who happens to own a home in Muscatine, he along with city officials believe they can get get close to 5 thousand tourists to visit the town. They say their river town has plenty to offer, and residents seem to be in full support of making Muscatine a tourist destination.

For Mollie Piatetski, who moved to Muscatine from Philadelphia, PA says when she heard the plan to make the town a hot destination for tourist, she was all in.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, i mean it’s a small town so the more people you can get here it’s better for the local businesses.” said Piatetski.

City Administrator, Gregg Mandsager, says drawing in a large number of of Chinese Visitors from big cities like Chicago is doable.

“If we could simply get those folks to come down here to Muscatine for two or three days, or whatever it might be to see what we have to offer, there’s a real opportunity and you might as well seize the moment and take advantage of that opportunity.” Mandsager said.

Mandsager says added new hotels, and the scenery of the Mississippi River are the biggest draws.

“When this tourist wave comes to Muscatine, that we have things for them to see and do 55:22.” he added.

But having things to do is only have the reward for the town, Madsager says that building relationships is the real key.

“You know we’re really focusing on learning more about each other, our culture, our history and each other in general, it’s bringing another country to you rather than you having to go and visit,another country, it’s opportunity that a lot of people don’t have,” he said.

Residents argue that it’s the quiet towns that have more to offer than the hustle and bustle of a big city.

“It’s easier to learn about the culture here and really such a small town too, you can do it in a day or two, which is awesome, and there’s just a bunch of hidden gems in a place like this you know,” said Mollie Piatetski.