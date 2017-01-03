New manufacturing business considering locating in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A new company is looking to locate a manufacturing and distribution center in Davenport. Mayor Frank Klipsch made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016 that Sterilite may be moving to town.

The company is eyeing 160 acres near the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center to build a state-of-the art facility and would bring 500 new jobs within five years of opening. It would be the largest building in the city at a cost of $73 million.

The city has an incentive package that includes a partial rebate of property taxes for 15 years as well as road improvements. A vote is scheduled for the Davenport City Council Committee-of- the-Whole for Jan, 4, 2017, which is the first step in the approval process. The mayor says the deal is contingent on approval of state and local incentives.

Sterilite makes plastic storage bins.

