Scott County Republicans pick date for special nominating convention

By Published:
voting-graphic

DAVENPORT, Ia (KWQC)-   Scott County Republicans will be meeting to nominate a candidate for Iowa House District 89.  The seat was left vacant after St. Rep. Jim Lykam resigns the seat.  He was elected to former St. Sen. Joe Seng’s seat in a special election held on December 27th.  Seng passed away last fall.

Central Committee members in certain precincts are eligible to vote at the nominating convention which will be on January 12th starting at 6:30 pm at county headquarters.   The address is 2322 E. Kimberly Road, Suite 235 in Davenport.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s