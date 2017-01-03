Scott County Republicans pick date for special nominating convention

Related Coverage Low voter turnout expected for Iowa state senate race

DAVENPORT, Ia (KWQC)- Scott County Republicans will be meeting to nominate a candidate for Iowa House District 89. The seat was left vacant after St. Rep. Jim Lykam resigns the seat. He was elected to former St. Sen. Joe Seng’s seat in a special election held on December 27th. Seng passed away last fall.

Central Committee members in certain precincts are eligible to vote at the nominating convention which will be on January 12th starting at 6:30 pm at county headquarters. The address is 2322 E. Kimberly Road, Suite 235 in Davenport.