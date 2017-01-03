Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane sworn in

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Tim Lane was sworn in Tuesday morning, January 3, 2017 as the new Scott County Sheriff. Lane is no stranger to the community. He told TV6 that the date marked his 28th year with the Sheriff’s Department.

Lane also says he is committed to the department’s drug enforcement and sex offender registry. But he plans to ask the board of supervisors for some changes.

” I am going to be asking the Board of Supervisors within the next few days if they will make some adjusts to my budgets so I can have two Chief Deputies. One of those Chief Deputies will concentrate on the operations of the jail and the other Chief Deputy will concentrate on the operations division of the department.”

“I’m not asking for an increase in my budget. I am asking for some adjustments within the budget that allows me to move the money within the budget in order to have two Chief Deputies.”