Second Iowan dies from influenza

Iowa (KWQC)- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports a second death due to the flu. The IDPH confirms the victim was an elderly Central Iowa man who also had underlying health conditions.

According to a press release from the IDPH, the surveillance of the flu shows all four of the flu viruses covered by the 2016/2017 vaccine are circulating in Iowa. “This year’s influenza vaccine appears to be a good match to the virus strains being seen in Iowa,” said IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “With flu season potentially lasting at least another two months, it’s certainly not too late to get a flu vaccination.”

The flu is a respiratory illness caused by viruses. The flu comes on suddenly and may cause severe illness or even death in people such as the very young or very old, or those who have underlying health conditions. Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches. Illness typically lasts two to seven days, and often puts healthy people in bed for days. For more information about where and what kind of influenza is in Iowa, go to: https://idph.iowa.gov/influenza/reports.