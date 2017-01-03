Several charged with mob action after fights, shots fired in Whiteside Co.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) – An investigation involving several law enforcement agencies into guns, knives and multiple suspects has resulted in several arrests.

According to a news release, the incident happened on Dec. 1, 2016 in the 2100 block of E. French St. in Yeowardsville. Whiteside County deputies were called to respond to a fight with a report of shots fired. Sterling, Rock Falls, and Illinois State Police assisted.

It was determined that one vehicle was hit by a bullet, but no one was hurt. Officials say the fight may have been provoked by posts on social media.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested six people on various charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for a seventh person and a male juvenile may also be facing charges.

The following people are charged:

Brandon Muller, 37, of Rock Falls – mob action, unlawful use of weapons.

Cainon Canas, 19, of Rock Falls – mob action, aggravated battery, unlawful use of weapons.

Jennifer Elder, 37, of Rock Falls – mob action.

Joseph Queen, 24, of Rock Falls – mob action.

Colbey Russell, 24, of Rock Falls – mob action.

Thomas Dugger, Jr., 22, of Rock Falls – mob action.