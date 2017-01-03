Tammy Duckworth among most women members in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (KWQC) – The 115th Congress will be the most racially diverse in history, according to NBC News. The Senate will have the most women members, ever. One of them is Tammy Duckworth, former Illinois congresswoman who won the election to take the Senate seat held by Mark Kirk.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) accompanied Duckworth, also a Democrat, onto the floor of the Senate for her swearing-in ceremony. Duckworth was sworn-in by Vice President Joe Biden.

“Having first met Senator Duckworth while she was recovering from her combat injuries at Walter Reed, to watching her be sworn-in as an Assistant Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs and then as the U.S. Representative of Illinois’ 8th District, today was a very proud moment,” said Durbin. “I look forward to working with her as a partner, friend, and now colleague in the Senate to advance the priorities of the people of Illinois.”

Duckworth takes the same seat that has been held by President Barack Obama, Everett Dirksen, Adlai Stevenson III, Alan J. Dixon and Carol Moseley Braun.