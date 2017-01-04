Bobsled at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 18-25, with medals awarded in three different events.

Sochi in review

2014 host nation Russia swept the men’s bobsled gold medals. Aleksandr Zubkov and Alexey Voevoda, the two-man Olympic champions, were joined in the sled by Dmitry Trunenkov and Alexey Negodaylo in the four-man competition. Russia had not won a gold medal in either event since 1988, when the country was known as the Soviet Union.

Steven Holcomb, a 2010 four-man Olympic champion, piloted the United States to bronze medals in both two-man and four-man. He became the first U.S. driver to win two medals at the same Games since 1952.

Gold medalists Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse of Canada stood on the podium with two teams from the United States. Elana Myers and Lauryn Williams earned the silver medal, followed by Jamie Greubel and Aja Evans. Fellow American Lolo Jones, who switched from track to bobsled in her quest to win an Olympic medal, finished 11th with Jazmine Fenlator.

Competition format

Bobsledders will compete across the following three events, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the top three finishers, respectively, in each event:

Two-Man

Four-Man

Women

Venue

Bobsled events will be held at the Alpensia Sliding Centre in the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster.

Athletes to watch

Men

Maximilian Arndt, Germany

Oskars Melbardis, Latvia

Won Yunjong, South Korea

Beat Hefti, Switzerland

Steven Holcomb, United States

Women

Christina Hengster, Austria

Elfje Willemsen, Belgium

Kaillie Humphries, Canada

Jamie Greubel Poser, United States

Lolo Jones, United States

Elana Meyers Taylor, United States